Bishop Tobin calls for investigation of Pope Francis

Bishop Thomas J. Tobin of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence is calling for an investigation of Pope Francis amid allegations that the pope covered up for an American ex-cardinal accused of sexual misconduct.

In a letter, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who is a former Vatican official, claims that Pope Francis knew about sexual misconduct allegations against the former archbishop of Washington, Theodore McCarrick, but rehabilitated him anyway.

While Viganò is urging Pope Francis to resign, Bishop Tobin said the pope should address the matter as soon as possible.

“First, I need to emphasize that I do not have any privileged information about this matter, nor do I have the facts necessary to come to a definitive, impartial judgement,” Bishop Tobin noted in a statement. “Nonetheless, the allegations lodged by Archbishop Viganò involving Pope Francis are substantive, and need to be investigated in a prompt and just manner.”

Francis was asked by a U.S. reporter during an airborne press conference Sunday if Vigano's claims that the two discussed the McCarrick allegations in 2013 were true. Francis was also asked about Vigano's claims that McCarrick was already under sanction at the time, but that Francis rehabilitated him.

Francis said he had read Vigano's document and trusted journalists to judge for themselves.

"It's an act of trust," he said. "I won't say a word about it."

Bishop Tobin said several members of his diocesan family asked him for his reaction on the matter, prompting him to issue a statement.

“The present impasse in the Church, unfolding on an international level, has caused confusion and division among the faithful, even locally,” the bishop said. “Only Pope Francis can resolve the serious crisis in which the Church now finds herself, and I respectfully urge His Holiness to address this matter as soon as possible. The future direction of the Church, its spiritual welfare, and the faith of God’s people, are at stake.”

But Bishop Tobin is facing scrutiny, as well, as he said he was aware of allegations of sexual abuse while he was working as an auxiliary bishop in Pennsylvania, but could not act because he was not responsible for clergy issues. He said he had an administrative role in the church, such as handling budgets and property.

Meanwhile, Bishop Tobin also defended the pope.

“I remind myself and the faithful of the Diocese of Providence that Pope Francis is the duly elected Bishop of Rome,” the bishop said. “He is the Vicar of Christ, our Supreme Pastor, and our spiritual father. Regardless of our perception of current events, the Holy Father needs and deserves our respect, our prayers and our affection, now as much as ever. Members of a family do not abandon their father, even in difficult times.

Pope Francis accepted McCarrick's resignation as cardinal in July, after a U.S. church investigation determined that an accusation he had sexually abused a minor was credible.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)